Renewed Hope City: Sanwo-Olu Promises Full Support, Collaboration With FG

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said his administration will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in ensuring the success of the 2,000 Housing Units in Lagos Renewed Hope City in the Ibeju Lekki area of the State.

He also said the Lagos State Government will give all necessary support and cooperation required for a better use of available space in the State to create an ambience for the people of Lagos to have a liveable and safe city.

The Governor spoke during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, while commending the minister for the bold step he has taken with respect to the building of the Renewed Hope City in Lagos and other parts of the country, assured him that Lagos State will support him in realising President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerians, particularly in the area of housing.

He said: “We commend you on the plan to have a city inside a city on the Renewed Hope Housing Project. We believe that success in Lagos is a national success. The market is there; it is mature, waiting, willing, and capable. All we need to do is to be able to allocate resources critically.

“The Federal Government and Lagos State Government are like Siamese twins. We cannot but continue to relate together, and we should make the best use of the relationship going forward.

“We need to collaborate on a win-win situation. We are both partners with the same vision and intentions. The two governments (federal and state) will work collaboratively. We will give all the necessary support and cooperation that are required for you to do well and for your ministry to succeed.”

Speaking earlier, Arc. Dangiwa commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s remarkable strides in delivering good governance and transforming Lagos into a beacon of progress and innovation.

Dangiwa said in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Housing and Urban Development, the administration is going to build a 2,000-housing-unit Lagos Renewed Hope City in Ibeju Lekki. He disclosed that the President will do the groundbreaking early next year.

He said the developer was able to get the land to be used for the construction of the 2,000 housing units with the support and encouragement of the Lagos State Government, noting that the developer is already on site and working.

Dangiwa also called for the harmonisation of federal and state regulatory activities to foster an investment-friendly, smart, and sustainable environment in Lagos.

“This synergy is critical to attracting private sector investment and ensuring sustainable urban development. I am happy that Lagos State is the first to domesticate the National Building Code.

“As a ministry, we would like for us to find common ways to resolve perennial problems that have been of concern in the relationship between the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government.

“I am confident that addressing these matters collaboratively will further strengthen the relationship between our two tiers of government, enhance urban development, and improve the lives of Lagosians. We are one government.

“The Federal Government and the Lagos State are partners in development and land administration. It is important for us to work together in the spirit of cooperation and understanding.”

