Renewed Hope: Anti-corruption fight’ll spare no one –EFCC Chair

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said the body will “not spare mega thieves” as it continues a broad-based and holistic anti-corruption war against “anyone linked with any form of economic and financial crimes”.

He cautioned youths against indulgence in online fraud, warning them that “ex-convicts can’t run for public offices”.

Olukoyede made the comments at an anti-corruption concert organised in Abuja on Sunday to create awareness and public involvement in the fight against internet crimes.

He said: “We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves.

“As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end. In the last two months, we have arranged two former governors.

“So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters. Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes.”

The EFCC chief condemned online fraud, warning youths that engaging in internet-related offences would have grave consequences on their futures.

He said: “Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations.

“Ex-convicts can’t run for public offices, and the stigma alone is even terrible. So, I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means.

“Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes.”

Olukoyede said the agency is interested in giving youths a glorious and sustainable future, adding: “A Cyber Crime Research Centre is being planned in the New Academy of the EFCC.

“The Centre will involve youths in in-depth research about the issue of cybercrime. Their energies will be deployed towards profitable engagements.”

He urged youths to embrace hard work and diligence, saying: “The path of success is the path of hard work and dignity.

“There is dignity in labour. Let’s come together. All of us must come together and agree that corruption is evil.”