Renewed Hope Agenda Overriding Economic Considerations

Most Nigerians believe that the country is in dire straits and are asking themselves how we got to this point on the economic decay curve. While some agree that Nigeria is not an island and as such susceptible to external influences and shocks such as the crisis in the Middle East, Russia-Ukraine war as well as economic crisis in some developed countries, that could adversely affect some local economic indicators, the current happenings manifesting in covert allegiance to president Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, which has become an ideology of some sort, may have become passport to gaining access to power and influencing decision making processes.

Consequently, Tinubu is believed to being held captive by ‘welfarist agenda’ rather than sound economics that could lead to emancipation of Nigeri- ans burdened by some unpopular policies that have brought about the current hardship. “Ideological or agenda fixation is stopping things from getting done as well as preventing right people from occupying right place- es for the advancement of the economy,” says a government source. Continuing, he said, “The pervasiveness of an agenda seen as ‘ideology’ and mere expression of loyalty as basis for securing positions of authority, from ministerial appointments down to aides and chief executives of some agencies is tantamount to mortgaging the future of the country and its citizens.”

He sees government as “creating arbitrage opportunities to some individuals, while killing investments simultaneously.” Some analysts say the implication is the current lack of priority in tackling some critical issues as well as sectors resulting in crisis in the power sector that has kept Nigerians in darkness perpetually as well as well as scarcity of foreign ex- change, threatening to push the country into the state of anarchy and restiveness. The National Social Investment Programme, created for alleviating poverty through cash transfer to the most vulnerable, has been in limbo even during this period of increasing hardship, since January, following the the suspension of the minister in charge of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu for allegedly ordering the transfer of N585.2 million into a private bank account of a civil servant, who is the accountant in charge of grants for vulnerable Nigerians.

The House of Representatives has called on President Tinubu to expedite action as neither action nor pronouncement on the outcome of the investigations has been made to the public. Most Nigerians say the appointment of Edun into such a sensitive position may have been largely influenced by public loyalty and commitment to the agenda, otherwise, “a more experienced and tested person should have been posted to that area” says a source closer to the sit of power.

The agitations on the minds of most Nigerians now reveal a thread of frustration, desperation and near hopelessness. Specifically, the economy is confronted with many challenges, including epoch disaster exchange of the local currency against other international curren- cies like the Dollars and Pound Sterling, among others, rising inflation, high debt, rising poverty and unemployment and recently, the dollarisation of the economy. The fears of Nigerians stem from their experiences in the immediate past administration where the former President Muhammadu Buhari was held captive by statist ideology, with resultant effect of the country moving into recession and unpopular policies taken without the consent and approvals of the president as being revealed by the special investigator appointed by Tinubu to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the past governor, Godwin Emefiele.

As it is today, one of Africa’s biggest economies, with the largest gas reserves on the continent, is yet suffering daily electricity blackouts, largest oil producer but currently enmeshed in crisis whereby the impoverished citizens are made to buy the products at higher cost following the ‘removal’ of subsidy, and also with a huge market that should in theory attract investment flows but now deals with dollar shortages. Analysts say behind all these challenges is the appointments to various positions based on political patronage system anchored on loyalty, partisanship and commitment to the president’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’. “President Tinubu must take responsibility for the results of his actions and this, he has said several times, but Nigerians are yet to see the manifestations through appointment of committed and qualified persons into positions,” said a Lagos based analyst speaking anonymously to Saturday Telegraph.