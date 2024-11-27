Renewed Hope Agenda: Livestock Sector To Boost FG’s Economy By N33trn –Minister

Share

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, yesterday disclosed that the livestock sector is capable of boosting the economy of the nation by N33 trillion, if well harnessed.

He stated this at a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Development in Abuja. Maiha said once unbundled the sector has the potential to attract a lot of capital into the country.

The minister said Nigerian businessmen have already indicated interest to go into ranching and dairy farming.

He advised state governments to create dedicated ministries of livestock for a more seamless relationship with the federal government.

He said: “At the moment we are taking stock of those state governments that have external ministry of livestock and fisheries.

For state governments that have not created they should give it effect and have a standing Ministry for Livestock so there would be a seamless relationship between the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the State Ministries of Livestock as the case may be.

“This sector sector is worth about 33 trillion naira once unbundled. Once unbundled we have a huge opportunity to attract capital into the country as well as have a lot of ranchers.

“At the moment we have a lot of requests from Nigerian businessmen who want to go into ranching and dairy activities.”

Chairman of the committee, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos), said the transformation of the livestock sector of the country that holds a lot of opportunities for job creation and contributing to the economic growth and development of the country

Share

Please follow and like us: