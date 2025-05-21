Renewed Hope Agenda: How Tinubu Attracted Over $450m Into CNG Value Chain – Information Minister

Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has attracted over $450 million into the development of Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) value chain.

Idris stated this during his remarks at the Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW 2025) on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The event with the theme, “Harnessing Public Relations for Nigeria’s Economic Renaissance,” was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) with support from stakeholders. Idris explained that Tinubu was able to achieve that through the Presidential CNG Initiative.

“Pragmatic look at the Tinubu administration’s performance suggests a definite road to Nigeria’s economic renaissance, largely based on fiscal, macroeconomic and legislative reforms.

“To accelerate Nigeria’s capacity for development across all six regions of the country, the Tinubu-administration created the Ministry of Regional Development and consequently regional development commissions.

“As the nation moves towards green energy in transportation and machinery, the Tinubu administration has directly invested and attracted over $450 million into the development of Nigeria’s CNG value chain.

“This has helped unlock additional private sector financing, and the results are emerging speedily: from seven CNG conversion centers in Nigeria in 2023, we now have over 150 across the country and counting,” Idris said.

The minister further explained that, with the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, the administration intended for Nigerians to harness what was potentially a multi-billion-dollar agricultural opportunity.

He added that such opportunity could transform rural communities, enrich and empower millions of Nigerians, including women and youth, even as the Bank of Agriculture was being revamped.

Share