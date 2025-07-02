Renewed Hope Agenda: FG Inaugurates $40m ICT Revolution In 10 Varsities

National Universities Commission (NUC) has secured a $40 million credit facility from the French Government to advance digital transformation across 10 federal universities in Nigeria, under the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project.

The project which was formally launched on yesterday in Abuja is funded through the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) with the aim to upgrade digital infrastructure and strengthen ICT capabilities in ten universities spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The benefiting universities include the University of Calabar (South South), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (South East), University of Ibadan (South West), Federal University of Technology, Minna (North Central), and University of Maiduguri (North East).

Others are Bayero University, Kano (North West), Modibbo Adama University, Yola (North East), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (South West), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (South East), and the University of Jos (North Central).

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who described the effort as a transformative leap for the country’s tertiary education sector, noted that the programme would improve educational data systems, boost teacher capacity, and promote digital literacy alongside flexible learning and community engagement initiatives..

Alausa who commended the French Government and the AFD for their commitment, said it and aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on innovation, educational reform, and human capital development.

According to him, the project would integrate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and entrepreneurship into university curricula, enhance research frameworks, and help institutions achieve global competitiveness.

He said: “With the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project, we have a golden opportunity to enhance teacher training, improve content delivery through digital platforms, and enable continuous professional development.”