Renewed Hope Agenda: Afenifere Hails S’west Devt Commission

The pan-Yoruba socio-political and cultural organisation Afenifere yesterday expressed its support for the South West Development Commission signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Spokesman Jare Ajayi said regional development commissions have the potential of accelerating the development of the country.

According to him, the establishment of the remaining regional development commissions demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to regional empowerment and economic development.

He said: “It is in the public domain that Afenifere has always advocated for a system that will challenge creativity at local, state, regional, and national levels.

“It is one of the main reasons for our unrelenting advocacy for restructuring. “The creation of regional development commissions can be seen as an instrument pointing in the direction of our advocacy.”

Ajayi said although the creation of regional development commissions does not fully appropriate the kind of restructuring that Afenifere is calling for, “establishment of the commissions for each of the geo-political zones in the country is an admission or acknowledgment of the need to restructure”.

The spokesman said: “The South West Development Commission will definitely accelerate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and create more opportunities for the people of the region.”

He praised Senator Gbenga Daniel for the motion for the establishment of the commission in the Upper Chamber.

