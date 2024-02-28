Renewed Hope Agenda: Abba Secured Tinubu 1000 Houses For State

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has secured President Bola Ahmad Tinubu 1000 houses construction for the State, under the Administration Renewed Hope Agenda, which will complement illegal Layouts building in the State.

The Governor said that in President Tinubu’s magnanimity, he has approved the construction of 1000 Houses in Kano under the Government Renewed Hope Agenda and this would surely complement the problems of rampant unplanned building of layouts across the City.

In the same vein, the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), uncovered 60 new town layouts under construction, as part of the Government’s efforts to sanitize the City from rampant unplanned building of Structures.

Speaking while unavailing the Committee saddled with the responsibility of uncovering illegal Layouts across the State, the Managing Director of State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KNUPDA, Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, hints that out of the 60 Illegal Layouts they uncovered 40 owners of the places have responded to their invitation while others refused to honour the invitation.

Already the State Government has set up some designated Courts to try anybody found in the acts of the Illegal Layouts business with a harsh punishment of six months of Imprisonment without the option of fines.

He said, “Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has given Us full powers upon which to operate and ensure that we sanitize the State from the rampant unplanned building of layouts and anybody we found wanting the law will surely be meted on him”.

The Managing Director, explained that the Government has dusted the Authority existing enabling law of 2011 that gives them full powers to arrest and prosecute anybody who abused the State Building planning.

However, he said in order to complement the stoppage of the illegal Layouts across the State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the building of two new Layouts that will be fully channelled with all the necessary infrastructural development needs.

He warned that his office would hesitate to fully apply the enforcement Laws on anybody who refused to comply with the directives of foregoing the Illegal Layouts business, “and doesn’t forget that the punishment is 3-6 months Imprisonment without the option of fines