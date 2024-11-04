Renewed Cult War Leaves 10 Dead In Benin

Share

A renewed cult war in Benin City, Edo State, has reportedly claimed 10 lives in the last five days at the Upper Sakponba, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, a suburb of the state capital.

New Telegraph recalls that over eight persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday, October 29, in the area in a clash that was believed to be between Eiye and the Vikings confraternities. The death toll continued to rise on Friday, as a young man was shot at Nomayo bus stop at “He was just coming out to enter the provision store, before he was blocked by the boys.

They shot at him and he wanted to run, but they pursued him and hit him the second time, before he fell on the ground and they shot him again on the stomach. “That was when people began to run for their lives.

Look at him there,” she pointed to the corpse about 100 meters away from her, where he was in a pool of his blood with his stomach thorn opened by bullets.

On Saturday, a young man in his mid-thirties, named Ik, who hails from River State and works as a manager in a filling station before AIfuwa bus stop and also operates a shop where he sells lubricants close to the filling station was shot, killed and his corpse almost dismembered with machete and battle axe by the cultists.

According to his co -worker, who gave his name as Mustapha, Ik woke up on Saturday morning and came to his room to tell him that he was not feeling fine, but he was advised to sit back at home and take care of his health. “Ik came for my house around 5am, na him wake me from sleep.

Tell me say he no de fine. Okay, I tell am make he stay house, make he take malaria medicine, but he no gree. “Later, he come dress go shop. When he reach there, they talk say some boys come look for am. He know, because they tell am say they wear mask.

But instead to run, he go home, change his clothes to black and black, come back for the shop again. “The boys come carry Keke, all of them wear mask come meet am for shop. When he see them, he wan run, before they shoot am with gun. After they come use cutlass and battle axe cut him body.”

Mustapha said. Another neighbour, who is a bus driver and gave his name as Charles, said he bought some lubricant from him on that Saturday morning before the incident. According to him, “Before I started working in the morning on Saturday, I bought some oil from him.

I never thought that he belongs to any cult group. I just came to find out he has been killed.” It was gathered that the cultists robbed a POS operator at Aifuwa Street before they went for their target the same day. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the story. He said, “I know about the two recent ones as you have mentioned. That is all I know.”

