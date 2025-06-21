Renewed Banditry In Kebbi Exposes Desperate Politicians – Govt Warns

Share

The Kebbi State Government has condemned what it described as politically motivated misinformation following the recent armed banditry attack in Tadurga village, Zuru Local Government Area.

The government accused certain desperate politicians of spreading falsehoods about the incident in a bid to score cheap political points and destabilize public trust.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, the government warned that the deliberate distortion of facts surrounding the tragic event posed serious security risks and was a disservice to the people of the state.

According to the statement, the banditry attack did occur, resulting in the death of about ten people, the looting of provision stores, and the theft of thousands of livestock. However, the government decried the exaggerated figures and misinformation being peddled by political actors, describing them as irresponsible and calculated attempts to discredit the administration of Governor Nasir Idris.

The statement noted that shortly after the attack, the Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, along with his council members, visited Governor Idris in Birnin Kebbi to seek urgent intervention. Governor Idris, visibly concerned, had already acted swiftly by requesting the deployment of additional soldiers to the affected area and planning a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to formally request federal support.

During the meeting, the governor detailed his plans, which included a call for more military units, increased personnel, and more sophisticated weapons to enhance security operations across the state. Governor Idris reportedly assured the Emir and the people of Zuru that no effort would be spared, even if it required utilizing significant state resources, to protect lives and property.

The government, however, criticized an individual claiming to be an ambassador and supporter of Alhaji Abubakar Malami, who had circulated a message alleging that over 200 people were killed in the attack. The statement described the figure as grossly exaggerated and the message as a deliberate act of misinformation aimed at smearing the governor’s reputation and promoting Malami’s rumored 2027 governorship ambition.

It questioned Malami’s role and silence during previous security interventions, particularly when Governor Idris procured about 50 Hilux vehicles and over 2,000 motorcycles to support security agencies in the state—initiatives that have led to tangible improvements in many troubled areas.

While acknowledging Malami’s constitutional right to contest in future elections, the government warned that allowing political thugs and propagandists to shape his public image would only undermine any legitimate ambition. It reiterated that true leadership should be based on verifiable contributions to community development and public service, not on the propagation of fear or political manipulation.

The Kebbi State Government concluded by affirming its commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, stressing that security challenges are not peculiar to Kebbi and urging all stakeholders to work together toward finding lasting solutions.

