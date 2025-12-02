Renewed Attacks: US, France, UK, Others Supporting Nigeria –FG

The Federal Government yesterday assured the parents of the abducted St. Mary’s Private Catholic School Papiri, Niger State that “the children are doing fine and will be back soon”, even as it said that the world stands by the nation in its efforts to defeat terrorism, adding that many countries across the world, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, were already providing technical assistance to the government.

Gunmen in the early hours of November 21 attacked the school and abducted 303 pupils and 12 teachers. However, 50 pupils reportedly escaped and reunited with their families.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who gave the government’s assurance to rescue the abducted pupils when he visited the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna and the parents of the children at the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral Kontagora, said international partners are rallying behind Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America,” he added. “We appreciate everyone, especially European countries like France, the United Kingdom and a couple of others. The whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades.”

According to him, the pupils are “doing fine” and will soon be reunited with their families. Ribadu said President Bola Tinubu had asked security forces to step up efforts to rescue the schoolchildren. Ribadu said: “This is a painful period for all of us. “But I want to assure you: we will rescue your children.

“The President is deeply concerned and has directed that everything necessary must be done.” He said Tinubu directed him to visit the parents because he is “in pain” and suspended his travel plans to focus on the situation. The pioneer Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman said: “This is a directive from President Tinubu that we must come and visit you.

“Mr President is in pain. He is in sorrow, just like all of us. He stopped everything he was doing and he was supposed to travel, but he suspended his journey.” “This is a very solemn and difficult moment for us, especially after hearing from some of the parents and all of you. “However, we take responsibility because it is our duty to protect you.

“The Federal Government is assuring the parents that security has been beefed up and the whole world is coming together to stop the evil acts. “Enough is enough, we will not relent in our efforts, we are all under attack, let us not allow bad people to divide us, let us not allow evil to get into us.”

The NSA was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Bernard Doro; Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Chairman, Joseph Hayab. However, the state government was not represented.