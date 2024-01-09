Renewables: Good policy framework, incentives key to attracting $160bn

Good policy framework and incentives by the government are imperative for Nigeria to attract $160 billion investment needed for transition to renewable energy, Executive Director, Climate Africa Media Initiative Centre (CAMIC), Mr. Aliu Akoshile, has said. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that the framework and incentives must be good enough to attract foreign investors. According to him, while financial institutions are allegedly not prioritising renewable energy funding, efforts should be made to bring them on board. He noted that the financial sector had a big role to play, adding that Nigeria should be keener and swifter in addressing renewable energy transition. He decried that Nigeria was reportedly losing $26 billion annually due to poor electricity supply and lack of access to electricity by many Nigerians.

Akoshile said: “Basically whatever happens at the national level would affect the sub-national because the issue of renewable energy is an exclusive list but the subnational have a role. “But as far as the nation is concerned, what we expect is a situation this year, whereby we move faster than what we witnessed in the past. “There is an estimate that says that what the country loses because of poor electricity supply or its unavailability as some people do not have access to electricity is about $26 billion annually. That is economic loss to power outages, irregular power, and lack of power supply in Nigeria. That is huge. and You can imagine what that can do. “Government has to come up with a policy framework that would enable us to really tap into that space.” Akoshile, who is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nature News, warned that while it is necessary for the country to transition to renewable energy as fast as possible in compliance with global trends, it also must not immediately discard the mix of the current but should plan towards prompt transition. He opined that the level of investment for fast transition was huge and currently the country does not have it. He also called for the updating of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan to incorporate current realities and new discoveries.

He said: “Following the COP 28 late last year, that resolution to immediate transition to renewable energy, we have to sustain our goals we transit without disrupting our economic growth. Given the stage at which we are at, we still have to do with the mix of the current and plan towards prompt transition because even if we want to say that we want to do it quickly, the level of investment that is needed is also huge. “There was a recent report that said that in terms of direct investment in renewable energy, we would need $160bn to be able to transit to march the trend. But where is the funding? The banks are not prioritising renewable energy funding. So we have to depend on investors who are coming. The bulk of them are from Germany. But what the government can do, apart from the policy framework, is also to begin to create incentives for people to transit on their own. “Last week, a bank announced that their Corporate Head office in Lagos is not totally covered with solar panels. That means that they are in full energy transition as far as their corporate headquarters is concerned and they are the first of its kind in Africa. So that is tremendous. That is a bank. “Can you and I do the same in our various houses? At what cost will that be? So, the government has to create incentives for the commercial banks so that they can give loans to people once they have a sustainable means of income. “Government also has to do a lot of public awareness. We talked about Energy transition but if you go to most of the hinterlands, people are still felling trees, using charcoal. So, it is not good to be depleting the environment and increasing our carbon footprint. So, there is the need for public awareness in addition to policy framework and investment incentives.”

Akoshile also said that it was necessary for the national grid to be configured in such a way that it would accommodate power supply from non-governmental sources. He stated that there were entities that have more than enough power for their uses and can supply extra electricity to the national grid. “At the moment, I am not sure that the national grid itself has been configured in such a way that it can accommodate people who want to add. Look at Dangote Refinery, I know they have the capacity to generate electricity using renewable sources but what they can generate may be more than what they need for their own operations. “So how do they supply the excess to the national grid to people in some parts of Lagos, Ogun and other neighbouring states. So the government has to do a kind of grid modernisation so that it would be able to provide organsiations that want to supply their excess power into the national grid. “But essentially, all these things have to be codified. We need a transition plan. In view of current development, after COP 28 in November, there have been suggestions. About 600 million Africans do not have access to electricity and maybe 33 per cent of them may be Nigerians. That means that about 80 million Nigerians do not have access to electricity. So we need to update whatever plans we have continuously in view of current realities.