Renewable Energy: Reps Invite NNPCL, REA, NSIA Others As It Begins $2bn Probe

LThe House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has invited different organisations as it begins the probe of $2 billion renewable energy grants and investments meant for the development of the renewable energy sector in Nigeria.

They include the Rural Electrification Agency, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Solar Energy Ltd, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Others are the Country Representative European Union, Union Bank Plc (Compliance Department), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Federal Ministry of Power, Energy Commission of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Finance.

Also invited are the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management, Federal Ministry of Petroleum (Gas Resources), Niger Delta Development Commission, United States Agency for International Development, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Accountant General of the Federation and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations (Alliance) REEEA-A

The public hearing, which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, November 5th and Wednesday, November 6th, 2024, follows the mandate given to the Committee by the House of Representatives on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to investigate ministries, departments, and agencies with dealings in investment, procurement, and receipt of grants for the development of the renewable energy sector.

According to a statement by the chairman of the committee, Victor Ogene on Sunday in Abuja, the probe will cover the period from 2015 to 2024.

Ogene said that the House was miffed that “Despite government attracting over $2 billion in renewable energy investments in the past decade, as reported by the Rural Electrification Agency in 2023, there has been no noticeable improvement in the sector.

“The House of Reps was alarmed that the dysfunctional electricity generation and supply system persists, contrary to the objectives behind government investments and grants aimed at developing the renewable energy sector, hence the resolution to probe these investments in order to determine the integrity of the procurement and execution processes.”

He said the investigation is not to witch-hunt but to discourage opaqueness and promote transparency and objectivity in handling government or public resources.

He thanked the European Union and other donor agencies for their useful submissions, insights and cooperation in sharing information with the committee.

The resolutions of the House were sequel to the adoption of a motion titled “Need to Investigate Investments in Renewable Energy Sector and Foreign Grants received from 2015 till date”, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

