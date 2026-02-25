Renewable Energy: Reps Give REA Boss 48 Hours To Respond To Query

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has directed the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Abba Aliyu is to appear before it on Tuesday, March 2, following his absence at an ongoing investigative hearing in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Afam Ogene, issued the directive on Wednesday, warning that official responsibilities must not be trivialised.

He also directed the agency to submit a comprehensive written response to issues raised by the committee within 48 hours.

“We as lawmakers are elected to hold public officers accountable in line with Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” Ogene stated.

The committee members expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the REA managing director.

In his response, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, REA, Mr Gboyega Ayoade, tendered an unreserved apology and appealed for more time, explaining that the managing director’s absence was neither deliberate nor intended to disrespect the committee.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), High Chief Vitus Ofodum Vitus Ikenna, urged the Committee to mandate the use of certified electrical professionals in renewable energy projects nationwide.

He warned that domiciling green energy projects with entities lacking technical capacity could result in substandard installations, safety hazards, and loss of public funds.

LECAN, whose members are certified by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) under the Electricity Act 2023, expressed concern that many donor-funded renewable energy projects are awarded to unqualified contractors, leading to abandoned or failed installations.

Ikenna called for stronger enforcement powers for NEMSA to prosecute safety and standards violations, maintaining that stricter oversight is critical to protecting lives, ensuring sustainability, and guaranteeing value for money in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.