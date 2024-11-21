Renewable Energy, Recycling In Creative Industry Capable Of Driving National Growth – Stakeholders

Share

Stakeholders in the Nigerian creative industry have called for the exploration of renewable energy, recycling and other sustainable solutions to protect the environment and promote creativity and productivity tailored towards the advancement of the country and continent.

The call was made ahead of the Pan African 10th Milestone Music Fashion Runway (MFR), hybrid edition and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (GCAA) billed to hold on December 7 with the theme, ‘Reflections and Future Horizons: Leveraging collaborative partnerships, innovation and sustainability practices, to enable and protect the future development of creative ecosystem’.

The Chairperson of the Creative and Entertainment Group at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) and Group Managing Director/CEO of NMO Management Limited, the founders of the platform Pan-African Music Fashion Runway, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary; Dr. Ngozi Omambala, observed that as business owners, creatives in the country are badly affected by energy deficiency.

Omambala, who also is an awardee of the UN Ambassador for Peace, emphasised the need for a new mindset and approach to business development in the creative sector, with innovation and energy efficiency playing a central role.

She stated, “Maximising renewable energy is something that I don’t think Nigeria has really clocked onto at the moment. As I said, we are a very pioneering platform, and we are really supporting the use of renewable energy, especially for Nigeria.

“We don’t have stable light in Nigeria as we have a national grid that has been collapsing severally over the last month or two, and people are really without power supply, yet we have the sun which is very hot.

“We do not even realise this sun can be converted to electricity to power all of our components. This applies to businesses.

“Businesses are really suffering from the Nigeria factor, and if we start employing more renewable energy practises, you will find that being more innovative with our business practises will actually increase our productivity. Will actually increase our competitiveness, because we have lower costs, so we won’t have to charge people so much, and as a result, we are being kind to the planet too. This is what I’m pushing within the creative sector.”

LCCI President, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, while noting the body’s commitment to scaling up the visibility of the creative industry, called on creatives to ensure they were pursuing an all-round development/growth and ensure they connect to everything needed to make a success out of their passion.

Idahosa said that good creative also ensures to have good things around you. All other things must be as good as you are. For example, your time management should be as good as your work is…That is why we want to continue to work with the creative industry.

“There is so much money available to support creatives but most of us do not know. Ask questions and please do not be sure to say you do not know about something.”

Corroborating Idahosa, lawyer and show producer, Ovo Ogufere advised creatives to ensure they don’t get taken advantage of while signing contracts.

Noting that the cultural showcase platform helps youths realise their dream, he added that it helps creatives make money with their interests protected.

“Be bold enough to ask questions especially when signing any contract, it is very important that as much as you are investing your time and talent, you won’t be taken advantage of. Secure your rights with proper agreement in place.”

Share

Please follow and like us: