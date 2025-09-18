Renewable Energy: FG Allocates N300bn To Power Hospitals, Varsities

The Federal Government has allocated N300 billion to provide stable electricity supply to teaching hospitals and universities.

Abubakar Bichi, member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and the chairman, House committee on appropriation, disclosed this yesterday at the unveiling of a solar hybrid intervention project in the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

He said the initiative was part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to end recurring power outages in critical sectors, especially in healthcare and tertiary education.

According to him, the allocation will fund the installation of renewable energy systems, with priority given to institutions that provide essential services to Nigerians.

“This intervention is designed to guarantee uninterrupted power for hospitals and universities so that doctors can save lives and students can study without disruption,” Bichi said.

He explained that the projects would also reduce the burden of high electricity bills on government institutions, improve efficiency, and promote the use of clean energy.

Bichi commended the minister of innovation, science and technology, Uche Nnaji, for providing leadership in translating government’s vision into concrete action. He added that the Energy Commission of Nigeria would work with other relevant agencies to ensure the timely delivery of the projects.