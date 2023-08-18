Renewable Energy: Edo Partners Experts To Train Youths

Edo State Government has embarked on a mission to harness renewable energy sources in partnership with experts and institutions to provide training in solar energy, wind power, and other sustainable technologies to empower youths, not only with skills for the future job market but also with tools to create a cleaner air and a healthier environment.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, stated this at the just concluded boot camp organised by the Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs with support from the GIZ, Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE), EdoJobs and Romanpage Global Services to commemorate the International Youth Day in Benin City.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said that the state recognised the urgent need to prioritise sustainable development and conserve precious ecosystems for future generations.

He said: “The theme for this year’s International Youth Day, ‘Green Skills for Youth’, resonates deeply with our commitment to empowering our youth with the knowledge, skills and tools to shape a more sustainable future. “It is inspiring to see our young people stepping up, eager to learn, innovate and lead the change towards a greener tomorrow.

In Edo State, we have taken significant strides towards promoting green creative skills and sustainable development. “We understand that our youth are not just the beneficiaries of tomorrow, you are the architects of change today. Through targeted initiatives, partnerships and collaborative efforts, we have made considerable progress in green entrepreneurship hubs, urban green spaces, waste management innovations, biodiversity conservation and community engagement.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Eire Ifueko Alufuhai Esq., disclosed that the boot camp was organised with the core objective to establish a dynamic platform where young people can immerse themselves in purposeful dialogues, workshops and interactive sessions focused on green skills, creative business awareness and sustainable progress.

“Our aspiration is to ignite and instill enthusiasm within the young participants, encouraging them to play an active role in shaping a more ecologically balanced and prosperous future not only for Edo State but for the entirety of Nigeria,” Alufuhai said.

“The Edo State government through the Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs is committed to creating safe platforms where young people’s voices can be heard to harness and nurture their talents, creativity and potential.