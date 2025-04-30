Renewable Energy: Abbas, Ghanaian Speaker, IPU To Lead Legislative Parley

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, deputy speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Alban Bagbin are to lead deliberations at the Ist National Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy, and Expo on Renewable Energy slated for Lagos in May.

The conference, is organised by the House Committee on Renewable Energy in conjunction with the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), under the Parliamentary Development Programme of both institutions.

Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Adam Ogene, who disclosed this in a briefing at the National Assembly on Wednesday said the International Parliamentary Union(IPU) will also be participating.

He said “We also confirmed participation from three African parliaments: South Africa, Ghana, and Gambia, showcasing the House Committee on Renewable Energy’s impact.

“Also, INCLUDE, a Netherlands-based Knowledge platform, will host a Pan-African Legislative Dialogue session, on Renewable Energy, to be chaired by the Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen, PhD.

Ogene explained that the conference aims at bringing together key stakeholders and industry players to discuss renewable energy legislations, energy transition, renewable energy financing, investment opportunities and related matters, towards developing a national legislative framework on renewable energy.

According to him, recent legislative reforms around the energy sector in Nigeria highlight this growing momentum, thus necessitating the convocation of the 1st Edition of the Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy in Nigeria.

“The Fifth Alteration Bill 2022(No.33), now Law, empowers states to legislate on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution within areas covered by the national grid – an authority previously

limited to off-grid areas.

“Additionally, the Electricity Act 2023, signed in February 2024, permits states

to issue licenses for all electricity activities (generation, transmission and distribution), encompassing

lawmaking, regulation, and policy development across the entire power sector value chain.

“The new National Integrated Electricity Policy, 2025 provides an even clearer framework, that States need to adopt as they set in place their new electricity markets”, he stated.

Ogene noted that in doing so, renewables will form a large part of the emerging investment opportunities, especially since distributed off grid solutions powered by solar are Nigeria’s least cost solutions for unserved and underserved communities.

Speaking further on the objectives of the conference, Ogene said it will facilitate knowledge exchange, promote dialogue among legislators, experts, and stakeholders on critical legislative

priorities, regulatory frameworks, and global best practices to accelerate renewable energy adoption in Nigeria.

He said it will also “Strengthen legislative collaboration, establish a coordinated platform for federal and state lawmakers to harmonise policies, address regulatory bottlenecks, and align efforts in advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy

transition”.

Share