Renew Your Commitment To Building A Better Nigeria, Lawan Tells Christians

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has charged Christians in Nigeria to renew their commitment to building a better nation for all.

According to a statement by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser, Lawan made the call in a message to mark this year’s Christmas Day celebration.

The former Senate President task/ed Christians, in the spirit of the festive season, to pray for peace and unity amongst Nigerians; and an end to insecurity faced by the country.

He said, “I extend warm greetings to all Nigerians, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, as they celebrate Christmas Day.

“Christmas is a time of joy, love, and giving. This year, as our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate Christmas, I urge them to remember the less fortunate among us, and reach out to those who are in need and make them feel the joy of the season.

“Let us also use this opportunity to pray for peace and unity in our country. Let us pray for an end to the insecurity that has plagued our nation for too long.

“Let us renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria. Let us work together to create a country where all citizens are equal, where justice and fairness prevail, and where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“May the joy and peace of Christmas fill your hearts and homes.”