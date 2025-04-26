Renew Obsolete IP Laws, Enforce Existing Ones, UI Don Urges FG

Share

The Director of the Centre for Intellectual Property and Commercialisation (CIPPaC) at the University of Ibadan School of Business, Oladapo Okareh, has acknowledged that while there are adequate laws guiding Intellectual Property (IP) in Nigeria, there is an urgent need to renew obsolete laws and ensure stricter implementation of existing ones to effectively punish violators of IP rights.

Speaking during the observance of the 2025 IP Day, themed “Intellectual Property and Music: Feel the Beat of IP,” Okareh emphasized the need for all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies concerned with Intellectual Property to partner with institutions of higher learning across the country for mutual benefits and national development.

He stressed that there should be no duplication of efforts; rather, such agencies should synergize for greater efficiency.

He also advocated better funding and increased public awareness on issues relating to Intellectual Property Rights.

Okareh urged the Federal Government to support talented creators and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, especially local fabricators and students contributing to the arts.

The IP Rights expert further encouraged the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) initiatives through collaborations within the nation’s Ivory Towers.

Share