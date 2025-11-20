Rendition, Repealed Law Can’t Overrule Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial – Court

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court on Thursday said the manner in which the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was extradited from Kenya, even if illegal, does not deny the court of jurisdiction to continue his terrorism trial.

Justice Omotosho made this remark while delivering judgment in the terrorism charges against the pro-Biafran leader, which is currently underway at the Federal High Court.

Speaking further, the trial Judge said Kanu had already been arraigned since 2015, which gives the trial court the legality to proceed. The mode of his return to face trial does not halt the court of jurisdiction from conducting the trial.

The judge described Kanu as a fugitive for fleeing the country, adding that if his rendition was unlawful, the remedy lies only in monetary damages—compensation which he noted had already been awarded by the Kenyan authorities.

Justice Omotosho also dismissed arguments that the trial was based on a repealed statute. He clarified that the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act of 2013 was valid and in force at the time of Kanu’s arrest in 2015.

The later repeal by the Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, he said, does not invalidate earlier proceedings.

The position clears the way for the Federal High Court to continue with judgment in the long‑running case against Nnamdi Kanu.

