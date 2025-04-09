RENAISSANCE Launches Sabbatical Programme For Dons, Researchers

Share

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has welcomed 14 Professors and 23 research Students from various Nigerian Universities into its Joint Venture Sabbatical and Internship Programmes.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the company’s spokesperson, Michael Adande.

Renaissance’s General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development, Igo Weli, disclosed the essence of the programme during the induction ceremony held at the Company’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“Providing practical industry experience for Lecturers and research Students is a sure way to strengthen teaching and research capabilities,” Weli said.

“This will help build a pool of industry professionals that can drive Nigeria’s energy ambition beyond the 21st century.”

He explained that the sabbatical participants would be deployed across different operational areas of Renaissance’s exploration and production business, including biodiversity, petroleum engineering, social investment, community health, and environmental impact assessment.

Describing the programme as mutually beneficial, Weli noted that it also grants Renaissance access to the specialised expertise of Professors and senior Lecturers.

“It is an investment in the next generation of innovators, and we are excited to be on this path of making invaluable contributions to Nigerian Content Development. We are here for the long term,” he said.

Weli, who was represented by the company’s Manager of Social Investment and Social Performance, Emmanuel Anyim, added that Renaissance would continue to strengthen its relationship with academia through various intervention programmes.

These include the establishment of professorial chairs and centres of excellence, particularly in Niger Delta Universities where the company operates.

“Our educational intervention programmes, including University scholarships, are a purposeful expression of our unwavering commitment to community development through youth empowerment,” he added.

Also speaking at the induction, Renaissance Country Health Manager, Akinwunmi Fajola, said: “This programme reaffirms Renaissance’s position as an industry leader in fostering a positive learning environment and empowering talented Nigerian people.”

Fajola urged the participants to embrace Renaissance’s culture of making positive contributions and leaving lasting impacts in the lives of the communities where it operates.

Adande noted that in March 2025, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited completed its acquisition of Shell’s shares in SPDC and assumed operatorship of the SPDC Joint Venture.

The joint venture includes the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Renaissance, TotalEnergies Limited, and Agip Energy and Natural Resources Limited.

