Renaissance Energy Announces Completion Of SPDC Acquisition

Renaissance Africa Energy on Thursday announced that it has completed the “Acquisition of the entire (100%)” equity holding in Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).

Spokesman of Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, Tony Okonedo, made this known in a statement, adding that the acquisition was completed on Thursday.

He said, “This follows the signing of a sale and purchase agreement with Shell in January 2024 and obtaining all regulatory approvals required for the transaction. Going forward, SPDC will be renamed as ‘Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.”

Managing Director/CEO of Renaissance, Tony Attah, was quoted in the statement to have said: “We are extremely proud to have completed this strategic acquisition.

The Renaissance vision is to be ‘Africa’s leading oil and gas company, sustainably enabling energy security and industrialisation.’

“We and our shareholder companies are therefore pleased that the Federal Government has given the green light for this milestone acquisition in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“We extend our appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources, the CEO of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the GCEO of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for their foresight and belief, paving the way for the rapid development of Nigeria’s vast oil and gas resources as a strategic accelerator for the country’s industrial development”.

