Renaissance Capital Seeks Reduction In Cash Reserve Ratio

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent directive to banks to temporarily suspend dividend payments to shareholders, defer bonuses to directors and senior management staff, and halt investments in foreign subsidiaries or new offshore ventures, which is aimed at improving capital buffers and provisioning adequacy for their forbearance exposure, Renaissance Capital Africa has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cut the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to ease pressure on lenders.

Commenting on the directive in a report viewed by New Telegraph, the firm said that while it supports the apex bank’s move, as it aligns with its, “view that the treatment of forbearance should shift to Profit and Loss (P&L) provisions and equity charges,” it believes that the CRR is too high and should be reduced to give banks “operational breathing space” to ensure effective implementation of the regulator’s directive.

Specifically, the firm said: “In our view, the CBN’s decision to raise the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 50% while simultaneously mandating banks to recapitalise to support lending for a $1 trillion economy by 2030 appears contradictory.

While the recapitalisation directive aims to strengthen banks’ capacity to lend, the 50% CRR severely restricts their ability to deploy funds, effectively undermining the policy’s intent.

The feasibility of the $1trillion GDP target is questionable, given that a core rationale for recapitalisation was to spur credit growth, an outcome now constrained by the CRR’s liquidity drain.

“With CRR at 50% and the liquidity ratio at 30%, banks are left with only 20% of customer deposits available for lending, well below the regulatory Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) bench – mark of 50%.

This structural limitation makes it challenging for banks to meet domestic lending targets, even with higher capital buffers.

Notably, banks currently maintaining LDRs above 20% are likely doing so through deposits sourced from international operations, which remain unaffected by the CBN’s domestic CRR policy.

