Renaissance Africa Unveils $15bn Investment Plan In Niger Delta

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has announced plans to inject $15 billion into its oil and gas operations over the next five years in the Niger Delta region which is its base of operation.

General Manager, Supply Chain at Renaissance Africa Energy, Mr. Greg Akhibi, spoke at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunities Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, according to a statement.

Akhibi, who represented Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Chief Tony Attah, said the $15 billion investment will fund 32 projects across domestic gas development, gas export, and crude oil production.

According to him, 22 of the 32 projects are geared towards enhancing gas export capacity. He said the efforts were aimed to balance the asset portfolio, which has traditionally been gas-heavy under SPDC’s ownership.

He further explained that the plan was to increase its gas production capacity to 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D) of Renaissance which will double its current output of 150 MMSCF/D from oil fields located in the Niger Delta.

Renaissance Africa is a consortium of indigenous oil firms, comprising the following companies comprising ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings Plc, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, Waltersmith Group and Petrolin, an international energy firm.

Akhibi said: “Currently our gas production is at 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCF/D) and we project to hit 300 MMSCF/D with the anticipated increased off-take from the AKK gas pipeline expected to further increase domestic gas utilisation.

“We acquired a total of 112,000 square kilometers acreage of assets, and we intend to pursue projects that will balance the assets, which were tilted more to gas.

“We are focusing on four project areas to increase oil production, and there are upcoming activities in drilling, rigs, pipelines, and fabrication businesses.”

