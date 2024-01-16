New Telegraph

January 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Renaissance Africa To…

Renaissance Africa To Acquire SPDC

We are pleased to announce the signing of a landmark transaction with Shell to acquire its entire shareholding in The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).

Renaissance is a consortium consisting of ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings Plc. the Petrolin Group, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited and the Waltersmith Group.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Renaissance, establishing its strategic position in the Nigerian market.

We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and look forward to leveraging our expertise, in partnership with SPDC’s industry-leading staff and working in partnership with all the stakeholders in the SPDC-JV to drive continued growth and success in Nigeria and beyond.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.
(www.raecafrica.com)

Read Previous

Inspector Remanded Over Alleged Misconduct In Ogun
Read Next

Tanzania Battles Red Eye Disease Outbreak