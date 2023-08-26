Removing Stigma on Single Parenthood in Women

In a society with so much notoriety for stereotyping people for one thing or the other, there is need for relevant bodies or institutions to put in place mechanism to address misconceptions and stereotypes. This was aptly demonstrated recently when prominent professionals came together to address various issues relating to the growing spate of single parenting in the country as part of activities marking the 59th birthday anniversary of a Lagos based Wellness professional and management consultant, Mrs. Adebisi Adegbite-Kuforiji.

The occasion provided the celebrant the needed opportunity to give back to the society through empowerment of 59 women who she also organised a symposium for on various issues relating to their wellbeing and lifestyle. Tagged Project 59, the beneficiaries who were on ground to celebrate with her were taken through various issues with experts drawn from different academic fields relating to how they (the beneficiaries) can perfectly adapt to their status in an environment full of stereotyping of those considered as stepping out of the norm.

Addressing those present, the pioneer Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mrs. Domingo Odebunmi, called for greater efforts on the part of the single mothers to always communicate with their kids at all times. “Don’t hide anything from your children. You should learn to always discuss with them the good and the bad at all times. This is because when you do so, they will be able to face any kind of adversity that would come their way later in their lives,” she said.

She also admonished single mothers to always look for appropriate male role models for their kids to fill the void occasioned by the absence of their spouse. Taking them through the need to ensure the right mental balance, a clinical psychiatrist, Dr. Yetunde Fasakin, who appreciated the daunting task of raising children alone for women however urged them to always brace up for such responsibilities without impacting negatively on their mental health.

While soliciting societal support for such women whom she said found themselves in the current situation not due to their own making, Fasakin stated that such was needed by all and sundry to prevent this category of women from developing mental issues. “I appreciate the demanding task of single parenting on women who have to multi-task to bring food to the table. I also appreciate the need for you as single mothers to be different things to your kids in the task of raising them up but what I have to tell you is that whatever the situation is, you must maintain the right balance with your mental health,” she said.

Another resource person, Mrs. Ade Shodiya-Olaoti who spoke on relationship at the event lauded the initiative of the celebrant for putting the event together urged the participants to be proud of their status which she stated should not be seen as a stigma. Like others, Shodiya-Olaoti urged them to always strive towards personal development with a view to be stable enough to raise their kids, adding that “they should make sure that they always earn a living.”

She added that “The fact that you are somebody’s responsibility and you are nobody is responsible for your life makes it pertinent to purge yourself of anger. You should always create happiness for yourself. Should find expression for what makes you happy and do it instead of agonising.”