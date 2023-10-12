Remove Taxes On Menstrual Pads, Public Health Specialist Begs FG

A public health specialist, Mrs Tonia Sodunke has called on the Federal Government to remove taxes on menstrual pads so as to make it affordable for girls, especially those in rural areas.

Sodunke made the call on Thursday during an outreach on the ‘Hygienic Menstrual Cycle’ and distribution of free pads to female students of Alabata Community High School, Alabata, a remote town in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The ‘pad up’ programme, in commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, was jointly organised by a Non-governmental Organization, the Treasured Point of Light (TPOL) and the Agricultural Media Resources and Extension Center (AMREC), a directorate of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

The health expert noted that prices of menstrual products are increasing due to economic hardship, and expressed worry that many young ladies could no longer afford it.

Sodunke said girls in the remote areas are still using rags and pieces of clothes during their period which often leads to poor menstrual hygiene.

“Can the government remove the tax on these pads? If tax is removed from pads it will make them cheaper and affordable.

“Somebody may frown at this, but it’s a plea. Can we consider removing tax from these menstrual products? And to a large extent, can we consider making provisions for rural areas like this? We can always have projects that cover areas like this.

“We have the well-to-do in the society who do not know what to do with the money.

“Forget that dollar rate is high, subsidy removal and all that, people are still living well in this country. Can we make it a point of duty to always think about these other people?” he said.

The President of TPOL, Mrs Damilola Onebamhoin, said the programme was organised to give back to society with a target of 500 girls in the Alabata community and other adjoining villages.

She encouraged the female students to always maintain menstrual hygiene, and remain focused and dedicated to achieving their goals in life.

“You should always feel special and know that menstruation can not stop you from reaching your goals,” Onebamhoin told the girls.