Remove PAP From TSA, Ex-agitators Beg Tinubu, Ribadu

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2 National Chairman, Ibena Salvation, yesterday appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to remove the agency’s account from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He made the call after a group meeting in Yenagoa. Salvation pleaded with the leaders and beneficiaries of Phases 1, 2, and 3 to be patient with the PAP Administrator Dennis Otuaro over the delay in the payment of their October stipends.

He said the delay was not from the PAP office but as a result of the TSA. Salvation said the TSA is not working for the Amnesty Office with so many emergencies to tackle.

He said: “We are pleading with the President to remove the PAP Office Account from the TSA to avoid delays. “The office itself is a security office and with such delays, the beneficiaries may misunderstand and misinterpret the delay. “I want to plead with the beneficiaries to be calm.

“The delay in the payment of stipends is not from the office nor from the administrator but as a result of the TSA system being operated in the country.

“We are aware that the office of the FCT Minister is not using TSA. The President used his veto power to release the FCT Minister from the TSA.

“That is why we are pleading that our office is a security office that has to deal with so many emergencies. “On behalf of the leaders and beneficiaries, I am pleading with the President and the NSA to see how they can release the office account from the TSA system to enable the administrator to work and function effectively

