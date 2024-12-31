Remove Obstacles To Livestock Trade, Fintiri Urges FG

Share

Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri yesterday told the Federal Government to remove obstacles hindering the livestock trade. He decried extortion of cattle traders on highways.

The governor made the call while receiving the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the ministry and appointing Maiha, describing it as one of the biggest decisions the government has ever made.

Fintiri expressed confidence in the minister’s ability to deliver on his mandate, citing his intellect and capacity to revitalize the sector.

The governor highlighted Adamawa’s significant contributions to the livestock industry, with 29 million livestock leaving Mubi for Lagos and generating Lagos N29 billion from the Mubi Market alone.

Share

Please follow and like us: