Remove Excess Baggage in Your Govt, Mohammed Tells Tinubu

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has urged President Bola Tinubu to remove what he described as “excess baggage” within his administration.

According to Mohammed, while governors have confidence in the President’s leadership, the actions of certain cabinet members are undermining his efforts.

He said the President must “throw away the excess baggage,” emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Governor Mohammed remarked as the special guest during the commissioning of the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi Road in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He noted that the focus across various states should be on governance rather than politics.

He commended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for delivering good governance despite political challenges, expressing confidence in the Governor’s ability to lead effectively.

He said from what he has seen, he was no longer worried about Governor Fubara’s performance or the perception of the people about his administration.

Governor Mohammed also praised Governor Fubara’s composure and maturity in handling the state’s political crisis, attributing it to his exceptional character and leadership style.

He remarked that Fubara exemplifies that political maturity is not defined by longevity in politics.

The Bauchi State Governor further advised politicians to recognize when to step aside and allow the younger generation to lead, adding that Governor Fubara’s achievements make him more of a “field marshal” than a “general” That he is.

He urged Rivers people to support Fubara for a second term in 2027.

In his address, Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed gratitude to the people of Omuma for their unwavering support, especially during the escalation of the political crisis in the state.

He attributed his administration’s seamless operations to the collective efforts of the people and the backing of key political leaders.

He described the Umuakali-Eberi Road project as significant for their development and thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for honouring his invitation to commission the project.

Governor Fubara restated his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, emphasizing that his focus is on building capable men and women to drive rapid development, rather than promoting individuals.

As part of his developmental agenda, Governor Fubara announced plans to take over the revamping of the secondary school and healthcare centre in the area from the Local Government Chairman, Promise Reginald.

He also pledged to reconstruct more roads in the area, reaffirming his dedication to delivering good governance.

