Remove Every Obstacle Hindering Livestock Trade, Fintiri Urges Fed Govt

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Monday called on the Federal Government to remove obstacles hindering the livestock trade such as roadblocks, and extortion of cattle traders on highways.

Governor Fintiri who made this call while receiving the Minister of Livestock Development, Alh Idi Mukhtar Maiha in his office maintained that the under-mentioned hinders frustrated the smooth livestock trade.

He commended President Tinubu for creating the ministry and appointing Idi Maiha, describing it as one of the biggest decisions the government has ever made.

Governor Fintiri expressed confidence in the minister’s ability to deliver on his mandate, citing his intellect and capacity to revitalize the sector.

The governor highlighted Adamawa State’s significant contributions to the livestock industry, with 29 million livestock leaving Mubi for Lagos and generating Lagos N29 billion from the Mubi market alone.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to developing the agriculture sector, leveraging livestock, and accessing loans from capital markets.

Governor Fintiri also revealed plans to build modern abattoirs and cattle hubs in the state, in collaboration with investors.

He praised the minister’s initiative to introduce technology to track cattle rustling, a move that will help address security challenges in the country.

Earlier, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha acknowledged Adamawa State’s rich animal resources and thanked the governor for the warm reception.

He commended the governor’s foresight in building a northern international cattle market in Mubi and praised the state’s urban infrastructure.

Maiha emphasized the federal government’s commitment to leveraging the livestock sector’s potential for the country’s benefit.

