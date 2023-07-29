Removal Of Fuel Subsidy In Nigeria Threatens Europe’s Refiners As Patronage Loss Looms

European refiners are being threatened following the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu, according to Reuters yesterday. The removal of the fuel subsidy has substantially reduced the daily fuel consumption in Nigeria.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that the average daily consumption of petrol across Nigeria reduced by about 18.5 million litres after the subsidy on the commodity was stopped by the Federal Government.

The reduction in consumption also affected the volume of imports. Reuters noted that North America and West Africa (WAF), with Nigeria at the helm, historically have been the top two destinations for petrol exports from Europe, which produces more gasoline than it uses, meaning its refiners rely on exports to support profit margins.

It said that the steady decline in European refining margins in recent years, as competition from the Middle East, the United States and Asia grew, was reversed when fears of fuel supply shortages boosted profits after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But analysts say the reduction of flows following the upheaval in Nigeria will increase pressure on Euro-pean refiners, and any winners are likely to be newer Middle Eastern refineries. Reuters noted that the black market for smuggled subsidised Nigerian fuel in Togo and neighbouring Benin and Cameroon has collapsed, further reducing demand for shipments via Nigeria.

It said, “There is no reliable data on how much fuel was smuggled out of Nigeria under the subsidy regime, but a comparison of estimates from official and independent sources indicate more than a third of petrol could have left state oil firm NNPC’s depots every day to be sold illegally abroad. Without the subsidy, the financial incentive for smuggling disappears.”