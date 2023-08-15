Removal Of Billboard Advert, Assault On Freedom Of Speech – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the removal of the billboard advert on the impending judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the directive by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), as an assault on freedom of speech.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, accused President Bola Tinubu of running an authoritarian government.

The former Vice President who said there was nothing offensive in the advert, argued that “it was the agents working to impress an interest that read meanings to that innocuous advert.”

According to him, “The basic principle of social justice is about the people. The advertisers of the billboards only did what the norm is in civilized climes, otherwise, it is a basic principle that eyes must be on the wheel of justice.

“Eyes must naturally be on the wheel of justice because when justice is delivered, it must be ‘seen’ to have been just! In any case, both Tinubu and the APC are before the same court.

“It is curious how they find this particular message upsetting. Anyway, even if they pull down the billboards, they can never stop all eyes from being on the judiciary at this historic time.”

He described the removal of the billboards as an abuse of office, stating that this reinforces the argument that court cases ought to be concluded before the inauguration so that beneficiaries of fraudulent elections would not be able to manipulate the system in their favour.

“Billboards are used in displaying educational messages. Is there any offence in alerting Nigerians to the fact that all eyes should indeed be on the judiciary?” he asked.

Atiku told justices handling the election petitions that they were on “historic assignment,” and described it as ironic that Tinubu who claimed to be a Democrat and even boasted of funding the June 12 struggle, is allegedly transforming himself “into an intolerant authoritarian after the election.”

Atiku added that it was hypocritical for the same man who is championing democracy in Niger Republic is at the same time denying Nigerians the most basic form of democracy which includes freedom of speech and expression. He needs to be reminded that charity begins at home.