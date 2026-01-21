Removal From EU’s High-Risk List Brightens Nigeria’s Growth Outlook

The announcement by the European Union (EU), last week, that Nigeria has been removed from its list of high-risk jurisdictions for money laundering and terrorism financing has further boosted prospects for significant economic growth in the country this year, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

If most of the economic outlooks for Nigeria released by local and international financial analysts, in recent weeks, are anything to go by, the country clearly seems set to record significant economic expansion this year.

World Bank’s forecast

Indeed, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report, released last Tuesday, the World Bank upgraded Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to 4.4 per cent, from the 3.7 per cent projection it had announced for the country in June 2025.

The report said: “Growth in Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to 4.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027—the fastest pace in over a decade. This further firming of growth is anticipated to be underpinned by a continued expansion in services and a rebound in agricultural output, with a modest acceleration in non-oil industry.

“Economic reforms, including in the tax system, along with continued prudent monetary policy, are expected to continue supporting activity. They are also expected to improve investor sentiment and reduce inflation further.

Higher oil output is expected to offset lower international oil prices this year, helping to boost fiscal revenues and strengthen the external balance.”

CBN’s macroeconomic outlook

Interestingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appeared to have set the ball rolling in terms of forecasting positive economic outlooks for the country, when in its macroeconomic outlook for 2026, released last month, it made optimistic projections for the nation’s economy.

The apex bank stated: “The year 2026 presents a realistic window of opportunity for macroeconomic stabilisation. The Nigerian economy is expected to continue expanding, with growth projected at 4.49 per cent in 2026. The projection is hinged on continued gains from broad-based structural reforms and a gradually easing monetary policy stance.

“These are expected to further improve the business environment, enhance investor confidence and support private-sector-led growth. The growth momentum is also anticipated to be complemented by increased production and investments in the oil sector, supported by improved security surveillance, alongside gains from enhanced domestic refining capacity.

Headline inflation is projected to moderate to an estimated average of 12.94 per cent in 2026, driven by declining food and premium motor spirit (PMS) prices.”

It further said: “The positive trend in the external position is expected to be sustained in 2026, supported by strong exports, steady remittances inflow, increased oil & gas output, improved domestic refining capacity and rising global demand from key trading partners.

“The current account surplus is expected to rise to $18.81 billion, while increased portfolio investment inflows and external borrowings are projected to keep the financial account in a net borrowing position of $10.15 billion. “The International Investment Position (IIP) is projected to record a net borrowing position of $69.58 billion in 2026, as attractive yields are anticipated to further boost capital inflows.

Reforms in the foreign exchange market are expected to sustain exchange rate stability, while external reserves are projected to increase to $51.04 billion.” The CBN also said in the report that its fiscal outlook for 2026 is “optimistic,” adding that this will be, “driven by sustained non-oil revenue collection and continued implementation of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, alongside other policy reforms.”

As the banking sector regulator put it, “the FGN retained revenue and expenditure are projected at N35.51 trillion and N47.64 trillion, respectively, resulting in a provisional deficit of N12.14 trillion (3.01% of GDP). Public debt as a percentage of GDP is projected at 34.68 per cent by end-2026, compared with 33.98 per cent as at June 2025, predicated on expected new borrowings.”

Nigeria’s exit from EU’s high-risk financial list

It was against this backdrop that the announcement by the European Union (EU), last week, that it has removed Nigeria from its list of highrisk jurisdictions for money laundering and terrorism financing, alongside South Africa and four other African countries, was generally seen by analysts as providing a further fillip to Nigeria’s economic prospects. According to a statement published on the European Commission’s web

site, the move reflects decisions taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its June and October 2025 plenaries, where several countries were removed from the list of “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring,” commonly referred to as the greylist.

The statement also said that the move means that enhanced due diligence requirements applied to transactions involving Nigeria and other delisted countries will be lifted from January 29, 2026, subject to procedural approval by the European Parliament and the Council.

Analysts note that like its removal the FATF greylist, Nigeria’s removal from the EU high-risk list also has significant economic and financial implications for the country.

Reason: Being classified as a high-risk jurisdiction often leads to higher transaction costs, delayed payments, restricted correspondent banking relationships, and reduced foreign investment. Nigeria was removed from the FATF greylist in October last year after implementing a series of reforms aimed at strengthening its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regime.

CBN’s reaction

Reacting to the country’s removal from the FATF greylist in a statement it issued at the time, the CBN said the move recognised “significant improvements in Nigeria’s regulatory, supervisory, and enforcement frameworks, particularly in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.”

It also that the development, “marks an important milestone in the country’s continuing efforts to strengthen financial system integrity, transparency, and international confidence.”

The statement identified key reforms assessed by the FATF and the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), FATF’s regional assessment body.

These include: Strengthened oversight of financial institutions through updated AML/ CFT regulations, risk-based supervision, and fitand-proper assessments; expansion of compliance reporting and monitoring across remittance channels, Bureaux De Change, and fintech platforms to improve traceability and transparency; enhanced inter-agency datasharing and enforcement coordination between the CBN, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), and law-enforcement bodies and implementation of market governance tools, including the Foreign Exchange Code (FX Code) and Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS).

Furthermore, the statement said: “Nigeria’s removal from the grey list will yield tangible benefits for businesses and households alike including – lowering compliance costs, improving access to international finance, and making cross-border transactions faster and more affordable.

In time, these gains will translate into smoother trade settlements, quicker remittance inflows, and even more predictable access to foreign exchange – enhancing livelihoods, supporting enterprise growth, and deepening financial inclusion.

“The FATF decision reinforces the broader restoration of global confidence in Nigeria’s economic management. Recent international assessments underscore this momentum, with Moody’s and Fitch upgrading Nigeria’s ratings outlook on the back of stronger external balances, credible policy execution, and renewed monetary-policy credibility.”

It also quoted CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, as saying: “The FATF’s decision to remove Nigeria from the grey list is a strong affirmation of our reform trajectory and the growing integrity of our financial system.

It reflects a clear policy direction and the coordinated efforts of key national institutions working together to deliver sustainable, standards-based reforms. Our priority now is to consolidate these gains, ensuring that compliance, innovation, and trust continue to advance hand in hand to reinforce financial stability and strengthen Nigeria’s global credibility.”

Edun’s reaction

In the same vein, reacting to the country’s removal from the EU’s high-risk list last week, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the move will ease business transactions between the country and the region.

A statement released by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, reported Edun as attributing the EU’s decision to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda.

The statement said: “The European Commission, in its assessment, concluded that Nigeria has significantly strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and satisfactorily addressed the technical and strategic deficiencies highlighted by the FATF.

“As a result, Nigeria has been removed from the EU list of high-risk third countries, alongside other jurisdictions that have demonstrated similar progress. This development represents another major boost to Nigeria’s global financial credibility.

“It is expected to ease enhanced due diligence requirements for Nigerian individuals, businesses, and financial institutions transacting with European counterparts, improve correspondent banking relationships, enhance investor confidence, and further integrate Nigeria into the international financial system.”

Edun reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining strong anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing reforms, while continuing collaboration with international partners to strengthen the country’s financial system.

Conclusion

The consensus among analysts, over the weekend, was that coming on the heels of the World Bank’s recent upgrade of Nigeria’s growth outlook, the country’s removal from the EU’s high-risk list will help propel its economic growth in the years ahead.