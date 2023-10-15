Remodelled Schools: A’Ibom Anticipates Increase In Public School Enrollment

With the ongoing massive investments in remodelling and improving the teachers’ workforce, Akwa Ibom State government is expecting an upsurge in enrollment of pupils in public primary schools across the State.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, gave the indication on Saturday while inspecting ongoing remodelling works at Christ the King Primary School, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo which is undergoing remodelling as the pilot model primary school in the State.

Governor Eno who was happy with the pace and quality of the project execution expressed optimism that the project will be completed as scheduled to enable the pupils to return to school.

He noted that the project, when completed, will meet the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda model for education infrastructure which is aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for the children, adding that contracts have been awarded for replication of the model primary school across the state.

“I don’t see a child that would not want to come to a school like this. When you talk of a high number of out-of-school children, it’s not a school like this; a child would even be dreaming of schooling here. So that’s what I think Akwa Ibom deserves and that’s what we will replicate across the length and breadth of this state,” Eno stated.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the people of the state enjoy the dividends of their support for his emergence as governor through lofty investments in various sectors of the state’s economy.

“As God gives us grace and the funds we will continue to invest in education, health, tourism, agriculture, everything you think we can do, we will continue to pursue the Arise Agenda,” he assured.