Remo Stars Strengthen Title Push As Struggling Enyimba Host Shooting

After a short break for the President Federation Cup state finals, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) returns midweek with Matchday 26, set to impact both the title race and relegation battle.

With 13 matches left, Remo Stars lead the table by 10 points, making them strong favourites for the title and the league leaders face Nasarawa United, In Aba, Enyimba host second-placed Shooting Stars in a crucial match.

Shooting Stars, led by Gbenga Ogunbote, have been impressive, and this game promises to be a tough battle. Defending champions Rangers welcome Sunshine Stars to Enugu.

Rangers, currently sixth, aim to close the gap at the top, while Sunshine Stars, in 17th place, fight to avoid relegation. A Rangers win looks likely. Akwa United, in 19th place, visit Kano Pillars. With relegation looming, they must get points, but Kano Pillars pose a tough challenge.

