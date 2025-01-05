Remo Stars players dominate squad for CHAN

Share

Super Eagles B team handler, Daniel Ogunmodede, yesterday announced the invitation of 26 players ahead of the 2025 CHAN competition with Remo Stars players dominating the team.

The duo of Sadiq Ismail and captain Nduka Junior, both of Remo Stars, scored two of the three goals that condemned Ghana to the 3-1 loss and are both joined by goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, midfielder, Jide Fatokun and forward, Sikiru Alimi, all from the Ikenne-based team.

Saviour Isaac, who sealed the victory against Ghana joined the team from Rangers, same as Ifeanyi Onyebuchi and Kazeem Ogunleye.

Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Rivers United, Plateau United, Nasarawa United and Kwara United are all with two representatives each while Ikorodu City, El-Kanemi Warriors, Niger Tornadoes, Shooting Stars and Abia Warriors are all sending a player to the Eagles B team camp.

Meanwhile, Smart City defender, Afeez Bankole, is the only lower division side, Nigeria National League player in the team and will hope to be part of the final squad for the tournament next month.

Bankole was impressive during the first stage of preparation and despite missing out on the two-header qualifier against Ghana, his performance has secured him another opportunity to make the final squad for the trip to the Eastern African countries.

The 26 players are expected to resume closed-camping exercise at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo on Monday, January 6 ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship finals.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, who have been selected to jointly host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, have been handed the opportunity to test-run their facilities and operational efficiency with the African Nations Championship finals, scheduled for 1st – 28th February.

The 8th African Nations Championship will feature 18 countries, namely Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Niger Republic, Congo, Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar.

