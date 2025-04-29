Remo Stars NPFL’s Victory Testament To Hard Work, Discipline, Says Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

Tinubu described the historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew and the management.

The President admired the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.

He hoped their example would inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism. He also commended the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname. His investment in grassroots football.

Share