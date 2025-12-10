Remo Stars’ 2-1 victory over Enyimba in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has given the defending champions a psychological boost, according to their stand-in coach Sulaimon Kamil, who hailed the hard-fought win as crucial for both teams’ morale.

Kamil hailed the victory as a significant achievement, noting the challenge posed by Enyimba and the importance of securing maximum points.

“It’s a very good one for us. Getting these three points against Enyimba, a new challenge, we did very well, but at least we were able to test their performance and get our maximum three points,” he said in an interview with 54footballX, emphasising the impact the win will have on the team’s upcoming matches.

“Going forward, we needed this point very badly. The three points we got today are exactly what we needed. We really fought for it, and we got it.”

The Remo coach also singled out captain Victor Mbaoma for praise, highlighting his contribution both on and off the pitch.

“Apart from scoring goals, Victor Mbaoma is a leader in the team and he’s showing great leadership. The leadership role that he’s taking, he’s doing a very wonderful job for us, playing for us, scoring goals for us, and still leading the team off the pitch. He’s a very important player for the team,” Kamil added.

Asked about his side’s current league position, Kamil acknowledged the challenges the squad faces but insisted on focusing on one match at a time.

“It’s very difficult, as we can see. Most of them feel that they’re not supposed to be where we are. But we know we have to keep fighting. I always tell them that what matters is we take each match one after the other,” he said.

“We got these three points today. What we were looking for was just to get an away point, but we managed to get three points away. We are up there, and that’s our passion. Hopefully, we will continue to get results very soon.”

The match itself saw Remo Stars take an early lead through Mbaoma in the third minute, before Enyimba equalised in the 32nd minute via Ezekiel Edidiong.

Mbaoma restored the lead for the hosts just before half-time, and that proved decisive as both sides failed to convert multiple chances in a tense second half.

The victory lifted Remo Stars from 13th to 9th place in the league, while Enyimba dropped to 12th, highlighting the tight competitive nature of the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.