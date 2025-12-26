Remo Day: Madein Felicitates Akarigbo, Abiodun, Indigenes

The First Female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, has sent her warmest felicitations and profound goodwill to the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi (Torungbuwa II), and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

As well as to all Royal Fathers and sons and daughters of Remoland, at home and in the diaspora, on the celebration of Remo Day 2025, held on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Dr Madein, in her message of felicitation, described Remo Day as an auspicious occasion that serves as a powerful reminder of the rich cultural heritage, enduring values, and collective resilience of the Remo people.

According to her, the celebration offers an opportunity to reflect on the shared history of Remoland, honour visionary leadership, and reaffirm a collective commitment to unity, peace, and development across the land.

She prayed for the continued reign of wisdom, stability, and progress under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, the Akarigbo of Remoland, and commended the purposeful governance of Governor Abiodun, noting that his administration continues to drive growth, prosperity, and inclusive development across Ogun State.

Dr Madein, according to a Statement in a release from her Media Consultant, Temitope Oyekan, further expressed optimism that Remoland will continue to stand as a beacon of cultural pride, innovation, and global relevance for generations to come, while urging all

Remo sons and daughters to strengthen bonds of kinship and work collectively towards the advancement of the land.

“As we commemorate this noble day, may our bonds grow stronger, our aspirations soar higher, and our land flourish in harmony and abundance,” she stated.

Dr Madein, who is the Founder and Chairperson of the Olowo Oloye Foundation, is a proud daughter of Remoland and a respected member of the Remo Women of Excellence and the Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RGDF).