Remo Day 2025: Akpabio Urges Remo-Ijebu Unity For Ijebu-Remo State

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged the people of Remoland to strengthen unity and cooperation with their Ijebu kinsmen in pursuit of the proposed Ijebu-Remo State.

“I want to urge the Remo people to continue to live in peace. Remo is blessed with hardworking industrialists, which explains the concentration of industries in this area,” Akpabio said at the 2025 Remo Day celebration in Sagamu.

Akpabio emphasised that harmony is essential to realising the collective aspiration, saying, “I want you to work closely with the Ijebu people towards the creation of Ijebu State.

We at the National Assembly will support you.” He assured Nigerians that insecurity would soon become a thing of the past, noting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to address security challenges.

Governor Dapo Abiodun celebrated the power of culture, saying, “Remo is far more than a geographical expression; it is a people defined by a rich and enduring history.”

He highlighted key infrastructural projects, including the Sagamu-Iperu-OdeSapaade Road and the Gateway International Airport, which will commence international cargo operations next month.