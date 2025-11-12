Remo Bye-Election: Tribunal Strikes Out SDP’s Petition Against APC

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has struck out the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo Federal Constituency bye-election held on August 16, 2025.

The Tribunal, in its ruling delivered on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, dismissed the petition for want of diligent prosecution.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, counsel to the petitioner, Mr Ebenezer Akingbuli, informed the Tribunal that his witness was again absent in court for the second consecutive time and sought an adjournment.

However, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), counsel to Hon. Elegbeji Ayoola Adesola, and Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN), counsel to the APC, vehemently opposed the application, urging the Tribunal to dismiss the case for lack of diligent prosecution.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the Tribunal reserved its ruling until Wednesday.

It will be recalled that at the Tribunal’s sitting on Monday, November 10, 2025, the petitioner was expected to open its case and present its sole witness, as scheduled in the Tribunal’s pre-hearing report. The petitioner was allotted November 10 and 11 to present its case.

However, Mr Akingbuli had informed the Tribunal that his witness was indisposed and sought an adjournment to November 17. The respondents’ counsels objected to the request and again urged the Tribunal to strike out the petition.

While the Tribunal declined to do so on that day, it graciously adjourned the hearing to November 11, with a warning that the petitioner must ensure the appearance of its witness. Unfortunately, the witness failed to show up, leading to Wednesday’s dismissal.

With the SDP’s petition now struck out, Hon. Elegbeji Ayoola Adesola of the APC is left to contend only with the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).