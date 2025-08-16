Remo Bye-Election: Abiodun Applauds Peaceful Conduct

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the people of Remoland for conducting themselves in an orderly manner at the ongoing Remo Federal Constituency by-election into the House of Representatives.

Abiodun, who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen after casting his vote at Poling Unit 002, Ita Osanyin Ward, Iperu-Remo at 10:33 am, also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for prompt delivery of electoral materials.

He said: “I have just gladly exercised my franchise. I must say that I am quite impressed. The feedback I have gotten so far is that electoral materials arrived at the various polling units on time.

“I am surprised there is also a very impressive turnout. Everybody seems to be going about voting orderly, peacefully.”

The governor expressed optimism that the minor hiccups noted at the Polling Unit due to the inability of the BVAS to capture and register facial images would be resolved, as the electoral empire has put all machinery in place to ensure a successful election.

“There are issues here and there where they say maybe because of the weather, the BVAS machine takes a bit of time in capturing facial recognition images and registering them.

“But I believe between thumb printing and facial recognition, somewhere, they are managing along.

“So far, everything looks so good, and I want to thank INEC for being on top of their game as usual. Obviously, year in year out, they are improving the quality of the services they are rendering.

“For now, everything appears to be going on well. You can see there is peace here, there is no rancour and there is no fighting,” he added.

The by-election came about following the death of Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga early this year.