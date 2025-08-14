Remo By-Election: Abiodun Appeals For Calm, Warns Against Violence

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has warned that his administration would deal decisively with any individual or group who disrupts the forthcoming by-election into the Remo Federal Constituency scheduled for Saturday this week.

Abiodun sounded this warning at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the by-election held at Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Abiodun noted that the by-election was not a war but an exercise aimed at electing a replacement for the late Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who represented the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Abuja. He said: “I have heard that some people are issuing threats; this is not a threat we will take lightly.

Let me say this: anyone that troubles you on Saturday will be dealt with. “By the grace of God and by your votes, I am the Executive Governor of Ogun State. “They are being jealous; you cannot compare death with sleep. I am also the Chief Security Officer of Ogun State.”