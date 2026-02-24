Remittance Of 1% Nigerian Content Levy Still Mandatory –NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated that operators, contractors, and service companies in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry of their mandatory obligation to remit one percent (1%) Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) levy into the bank accounts officially designated by the Board.

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, also explained that the NCDF is established under Section 104 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010 as a dedicated fund for the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

He reiterated that covered entities are bound to remit one percent (1%) of the value of every upstream contract, adding that NCDMB is vested with the exclusive authority for the management and administration of the fund.

According to him, funds generated under the NCDF are deployed to support indigenous oil and gas contractors and service companies, to finance capacity development and training in the industry, to enable access to affordable finance for indigenous participation, and to drive sustainable growth across the oil and gas value chain.

Ogbe clarified further that “the NCDF is a ring-fenced statutory development fund created by a specific Act of the National Assembly,” adding that it is “not classified as Federal Government revenue payable into the Consolidated Revenue Fund and its collection and administration are expressly governed by Section 104 of the NOGICD Act.”

He stressed that all remittances of the one percent (1%) NCDF levy must be made strictly into the accounts officially designated by the NCDMB, pointing out that “any remittance made outside the accounts formally designated by the NCDMB “shall not be recognized as valid payment of the one percent (1%) NCDF Levy under the Act.”

He urged companies to ensure strict compliance and to seek clarification from the Board where necessary prior to effecting any remittance. The Executive Secretary assured industry stakeholders that the.