REMITTA Not Discarded, FG Insists

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has advised all revenue payers and the general public to continue using Remitta.

OAGF clarified that the Federal Government has not discarded Remitta as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved payment gateway.

Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations, clarified in a statement issued on Tuesday countering speculation of Remitta’s replacement.

The OAGF explained that Remitta would rather be integrated into the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) alongside other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances to enhance liberalisation.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) said the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) will go live on March 4, 2025.

The Office said the TMRAS policy was developed in line with the directives of the President and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all MDAs and FGOEs.

According to the OAGF, “The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) is designed to coordinate, streamline and manage Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

It will guarantee the liberalisation of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections and would aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions”.

The OAGF explained that “Remitta is one of the secured channels of revenue payment, but there are many others.

“The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) will now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

“So, it will not be only Remitta, but all the other payment service providers that are licensed by the CBN will be able to operate.”

To allay the fears of revenue payers and the general public, the OAGF clarified that, “Remitta remains the only approved payment gateway for Federal Government payments and revenue collection for at least two month; but the government is working to take over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure and expand the collection system to accommodate other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed Payment Solution Services Providers (PSSPs).

