Remita’s Platform Boosts 2025 JAMB UTME Epin Sales

As millions of Nigerian students prepare for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Remita has reaffirmed its commitment to seamless, secure, and inclusive transactions with the commencement of ePIN sales for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration.

According to a press release, “the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officially announced the commencement of the 2025 UTME on Monday, February 3, 2024.

Sales of Direct Entry application documents and ePIN vending will run from the 3rd February to the 7th of April 2025.

To this end, Remita encourages students to leverage its streamlined platform for a hassle-free process. “For years, JAMB has played a pivotal role in standardizing university admissions, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

In the same vein, Remita has emerged as a transformative force in financial technology, eliminating payment bottlenecks and making critical services more accessible.

The sustained integration of Remita into JAMB’s annual registration process further cements Remita’s reputation as a trusted partner in advancing national development.”

The statement quoted Head of Enterprise Assets Team at Remita, Chinedu Alisa, as saying: “With millions of transactions processed securely every year, Remita remains a trusted partner for educational institutions, students, and businesses.

Our work with JAMB underscores our dedication to ensuring that candidates can focus on preparing for their future – not worrying about payment delays or inefficiencies.”

Alisa emphasised the company’s dedication to education and accessibility, stating: “Education should not be hindered by financial barriers.

At Remita, we are committed to providing a seamless, inclusive, and secure payment experience that ensures every aspiring university student, regardless of their location or access to banking infrastructure, can register for the UTME without stress.

This is more than just a transaction-it’s about unlocking opportunities.” He disclosed that to further enhance convenience, Remita has empowered agents, schools, and accredited partners across the country, thereby ensuring that ePINs are available through trusted networks.

These partners, he noted, also benefitted from increased commissions when purchasing in bulk via Remita, reinforcing a sustainable ecosystem that rewards efficiency and broadens access to education.

