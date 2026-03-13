Remita, TSA, And Nigeria’s Most Successful Govt Tech Project

In sixty-five years of Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation, countless public sector technology projects have been launched with fanfare, consumed budgets, and disappeared into the graveyard of failed implementations. Some never went live.

Others collapsed under the weight of their own complexity. A few limped along for years before being quietly abandoned. The history of technology in Nigerian government is mostly a story of expensive disap- pointments and unrealised potential.

Against this backdrop of institutional failure, one platform stands apart. Not because it promised revolution, but because it delivered results. Not because it arrived with international consultants and glossy presentations, but because it was built by Nigerians who understood the assignment.

The story begins in 2011, when the Office of the Ac- countant General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria sought robust technology to power the Treasury Single Account, they launched a competi- tive international bidding process.

The requirements were demanding: consoli- date over 17,000 disparate bank accounts, integrate Nigeria’s commercial banks into unified infrastructure, and deliver the reliability that critical na- tional infrastructure de- mands. International providers offered platforms that worked well elsewhere but struggled with Nigeria’s complexities.

Remita, developed by SystemSpecs (founded in 1992), won the contract because it offered what foreign platforms had not localised: a truly end-toend solution built to Nigerian specifications. The platform provided a unified account-to-account switch linking all commercial banks to a single dashboard, enabling the federal government to view and move funds in real time.

It delivered the Remita Re-rieval Reference system for 100% automated reconciliation across thousands of accounts. This was mer- it-based selection in its purest form. Before 2015, the Federal Government operated over 17,000 disparate bank accounts without central coordination.

Government could not ascertain its true cash position at any moment. Section 80 of the 1999 Constitution mandates that all revenues be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund, yet compliance became virtually impossible when revenue disappeared into institutional black holes.

Upon full implementation in 2015, Remita’s platform facilitated recovery of over N3 trillion from commercial banks. According to former Minister of Finance Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the country has been saving N45 billion monthly in interest payments since TSA implementation.

Over N24 billion previously spent monthly on bank charges was eliminated. The government also saved over $125 million monthly because improved cash visibility reduced the need for emergency financing. Perhaps most important- ly, Remita’s infrastructure transformed institutional behaviour.

Agencies were compelled to demonstrate fiscal responsibility once the system made it impossible to hide funds. Remita’s success demonstrates what local capacity development looks like when indigenous companies compete and prove themselves.

Over the years, SystemSpecs has employed hundreds of Nigerians who designed, coded, tested, deployed, and continuously improved the platform processing trillions of naira on behalf of the federal government. This is capacity that resides in Nigeria, contributes to the economy, and creates institutional knowledge that cannot be easily replaced.

When Nigeria invests in indigenous technology platforms like Remita, Paystack, FlutterWave, Paga, amongst others, it invests in its own people and technological sovereignty.

At a time when countries increasingly showcase their technological capabilities as part of their economic diplomacy, Nigeria possesses in Remita a proven platform that has transformed public financial management at scale.

The federal government should therefore actively showcase this achievement on the global stage: presenting the TSA model at international forums such as the IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank; incorporating it into Nigeria’s economic diplomacy and trade missions; offering technical cooperation and knowledgesharing to other developing countries pursuing fiscal reform; and promoting Remita as a case study in how indigenous innovation can power complex national infrastructure.

In doing so, Nigeria would not only celebrate a genuine domestic success story, but also demonstrate that homegrown technology can compete credibly in the global marketplace. The true significance of the Remita-powered TSA lies not only in financial recoveries but in its institutional contribution.

By embedding transparency and reconciliation into government revenue management, the platform transformed accountability from aspiration into technical reality. Systems that enforce visibility change behaviour. These are the quiet but profound changes that define durable governance reform.

Remita represents something larger than a successful technology deployment. It demonstrates that well-designed digital infrastructure can reshape public institutions. For Nigeria and other African economies pursuing fiscal modernisation, that may be the most important lesson of all. —Musa Oladipupo, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) Member, writes from Lagos, Nigeria.