Remita Targets African Expansion

Remita, the pioneering Nigerian payment technology platform developed by SystemSpecs, is charting a bold new course with its planned expansion into markets across Africa.

According to a press release, Managing Director/CEO of Remita Payment Services Limited, Mr. Deremi Atanda, stated this in an exclusive interview that will grace the cover of the forthcoming edition of eGovernance Nigeria Magazine, a publication of the Technology Times media brand owned and operated by Digital Transformation Media Limited (DTML).

The statement quoted Atan – da as saying: “We’ve become an ecosystem of rails, products, and services—robust. Layering all of that with the many different customers we’ve had, typically every year we process in excess of maybe N60 trillion in transactions in naira.

And this can only grow, especially as we begin to think of a vibrant Pan-African expansion. We’re at the fringe of that.” Recounting Remita’s early days, Atanda said: “What many people know today as Remita actually started out as a feature within our HR/payroll application.

You process salaries, and you just want to pay—so just remit salaries. And by the way, that’s where the name ‘Remita’ came from: Remittance. We just took out one ‘T’ and left it at ‘A.’”

He noted that even the company’s logo carries symbolism of that transformation. “I don’t know if you’ve seen our logo— it has three dots, in ascending size. There are many stories in that logo.

It started as afeature, and then we brought it out as a product,” Atanda said. Speaking on the challenges that Remita has faced, he stated: “The first time we brought it out as a product was to bid for the National Pension Commission.

This was in 2004, with the PenCom Act. We packaged this into a product in less than two weeks to take care of end-to-end pensions as it was conceived. Trust me, that vision is still viable today. But we lost that bid.

“We went back and said, ‘What do we do with this asset?’ If it’s not going to work for pensions, let it become a product. And that’s how we renamed pensions.com.ng as Remita, and it became a product.”

